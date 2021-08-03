Left Menu

Commerce ministry recommends withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on a fibre from China, Indonesia

The commerce ministrys arm DGTR has recommended to the finance ministry withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre VSF, used in textiles industry, imported from China and Indonesia, a move hailed by apparel exporters body AEPC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:27 IST
Commerce ministry recommends withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on a fibre from China, Indonesia
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry's arm DGTR has recommended to the finance ministry withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre (VSF), used in textiles industry, imported from China and Indonesia, a move hailed by apparel exporters' body AEPC. The Association of Man Made Fibre Industry of India had requested the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for continuation of anti-dumping duty. It was imposed first in 2016, and then extended till October 2021. ''The authority considers it appropriate to recommend withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on imports,'' the DGTR has said in a notification. It has concluded in its probe that there is a likelihood of continuation of dumping of viscose staple fibre from China and Indonesia, however, ''the likelihood of recurrence of injury to the domestic industry is not strong enough to warrant continuation of duties beyond 11 years.'' Based on objective examination, it was concluded that there is no justification for recommending continuation of anti-dumping duty in the present case, it added. Welcoming the decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said it will prove to be a key milestone in India's apparel history. ''The decision will help the manmade fibre (MMF) sector finally take off. Amazing future awaits the Indian apparel sector,'' Sakthivel said. In January, AEPC along with other organisations in the VSF value chain had appealed to the government for the removal of the duty on this fibre to address the VSF spun yarn availability and price issues in order to prevent job losses and stoppage of production across the VSF textile value chain. ''The decision will help the MMF segment, which both industry and government have identified as the sunrise sector for increasing the share of India in global apparel trade. ''With quality fabric at the right price in place, it will finally give wings to the proposed Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the MMF segment,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021