Left Menu

Kashmiri 'paper mache' artist makes old map of Srinagar, wants it to be displayed in Parliament

Kashmiri ''paper mache'' artist Maqbool Jan is making an old map of the Srinagar region, which he wants to be displayed in the Indian Parliament.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:37 IST
Kashmiri 'paper mache' artist makes old map of Srinagar, wants it to be displayed in Parliament
Maqbool Jan (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri ''paper mache'' artist Maqbool Jan is making an old map of the Srinagar region, which he wants to be displayed in the Indian Parliament. Maqbool, an award-winning artist, is famous for his "paper mache" artworks. It is an art form that's not only popular in Kashmir but also has a huge demand worldwide.

Maqbool is now making an old map of Srinagar on a 5 x 7 ft cloth using the "paper mache" technique. "I saw this map in a book and now I'm drawing it on a cloth. It has been 20 years since I have been painting on cloth. I am registered with Kashmir Handicrafts. I aim to pave the way for employment for youth through this art. Tourists will come and buy this art from artists." said Maqbool.

He added that he wanted to show the old beauty of the region through his map. "Dal lake is world-renowned. Every tourist who comes here expresses a desire to visit the lake. The lake was beautiful and the water could be used for drinking. We have to focus on keeping alive what we have inherited. I want to show how Dal Lake and Jhelum used to be, how our region, its shrines, mosques and water bodies used to look like in the older days. It is a shame what we have done to our water bodies today," said Maqbool.

He has been working for a year on the map and it will take another 1-2 months to complete it. Maqbool would also like the map to be displayed in Parliament.

"My desire is that this map is displayed in the Parliament. Because a lot of decisions on the Kashmir region come from there. This map will remind them of the heaven that our Kashmir is, they'll be reminded of this region and its culture. This will give a boost to artists and tourism and enable the new generation to get involved in the betterment of Kashmir," added Maqbool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021