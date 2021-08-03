Olympics-Wrestling-Hungary's Lorincz wins Greco-Roman welterweight gold medal

Hungary's Tamas Lorincz won gold in the men's Greco-Roman welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took silver while Japan's Shohei Yabiku and Azerbaijan's Rafig Huseynov claimed the bronze medals.

