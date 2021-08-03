Left Menu

Olympics-Wrestling-Hungary's Lorincz wins Greco-Roman welterweight gold medal

Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hungary's Tamas Lorincz won gold in the men's Greco-Roman welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took silver while Japan's Shohei Yabiku and Azerbaijan's Rafig Huseynov claimed the bronze medals.

