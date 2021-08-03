Left Menu

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:23 IST
Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed issues related to pricing of sugar and ethanol blending in petrol.

Pawar was accompanied by National State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar and NCP MP from Raigarh.

After meeting Shah, Pawar told reporters that they discussed the current selling price of sugar, which is even lower than the cost of production, and he requested the government to look into it.

Pawar, a former agriculture minister, said he also talked about the need to increase the blending of ethanol in petroleum products.

The NCP chief said Shah has assured him that he will look into all issues related to the sugar sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021