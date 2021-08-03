Left Menu

Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J-K's; search on for missing pilots

Specialised forces and divers are engaged in the search and rescue operation of two pilots of an Indian Army helicopter that crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday morning, an official said.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:27 IST
Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J-K's; search on for missing pilots
RC Kotwal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kathua (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Specialised forces and divers are engaged in the search and rescue operation of two pilots of an Indian Army helicopter that crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday morning, an official said. As per Army sources, the initial reports from the ground suggested that the missing pilot and co-pilot have been recovered safely from the chopper.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam constructed by the Punjab Irrigation Department on the Ravi River lies on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that took off from Pathankot in Punjab, met with the accident during a routine sortie near Ranjit Sagar Dam, sources said.

RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua informed that some part of the crashed chopper floating in the lake has been recovered. "Indian Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam, Kathua, today. Some of the floating material of the chopper was recovered. Specialised forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake, we will know what exactly happened," said the SSP.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed concern over the crash. "Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot. District Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021