Social Justice Ministry selects 26 young graduates as new PMU members

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment selected 26 young graduates from reputed institutes of the country to be a part of its Project Monitoring Unit (PMU). An orientation programme has been organised by the Ministry from August 2 to 14 for the new joinees. On the inaugural day, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, addressed the youngsters and congratulated them for their selection. He encouraged them to consider this as a learning opportunity.

"The Ministry runs several welfare programmes and schemes for the underprivileged sections of society. And to ensure that these schemes are successfully implemented, we need young and agile minds like you all to work in tandem with the government functionary," Dr Virendra Kumar said during his address and concluded his speech by wishing them a bright future ahead.

Advertisement

This was followed by the giving away of ID cards to the new and senior PMU members by the Minister. There was an interactive session with the minister wherein the PMU members, who will be working as state coordinators, shared their views about the new responsibilities given to them. The senior members, who became a part of PMU last year, shared their field experiences about coordinating and monitoring different welfare schemes and programmes run by the Ministry.

Mr R. Subrahmanyam was also present on the occasion, he gave an overview of the Ministry and its programmes and urged the new joinees to take this opportunity as a challenge and that the experience they will gain will help them grow in their careers.

(With Inputs from PIB)