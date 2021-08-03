Left Menu

SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power generates 1216.565 MU

Similarly, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.90 Million Units of power in the month of July 2021, beating its previous best 333.69 Million Units in July 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:04 IST
SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power generates 1216.565 MU
The design energy of 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri is 6612 Million Units and 412 MW Rampur HPS is 1878 Million Units, while these power stations generated 7445 Million Units and 2098 Million Units respectively. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)'s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has achieved the highest ever monthly power generation, surpassing its previous record of 1213.10 Million Units to 1216.56 Million Units on 31st July 2021.

Similarly, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.90 Million Units of power in the month of July 2021, beating its previous best 333.69 Million Units in July 2020.

The design energy of 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri is 6612 Million Units and 412 MW Rampur HPS is 1878 Million Units, while these power stations generated 7445 Million Units and 2098 Million Units respectively.

SJVN started with a single hydro project in the year 1988 and today, the company has a portfolio of 9000 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation, 3156 MW is under construction, 4046 MW Projects are in pipeline. Today SJVN has a footprint in 9 States in the country and also in 2 foreign countries. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission. SJVN is working towards achieving an installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by the year 2040.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021