Olympics-Wrestling-Mensah-Stock wins women's freestyle light heavyweight gold medal
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:07 IST
Country:
- Azerbaijan
American Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women's freestyle light heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu took the silver medal and Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova and Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova claimed bronzes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
