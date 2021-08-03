Olympics-Athletics-Mondo Duplantis of Sweden wins men's pole vault gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:32 IST
Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the men's pole vault gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Chris Nilsen of the United States won the silver while Thiago Braz of Brazil won the bronze.
