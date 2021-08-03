Defence Secretary launches website on 75th Independence Day Celebrations

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule. The whole country is gripped in to patriotic fervour. To mark this momentous occasion, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launched a website on the 75th Independence Day Celebrations 2021 (IDC 2021), https://indianidc2021.mod.gov.in, in New Delhi on August 03, 2021. It is a platform to connect Indians from the world over to celebrate the National Festival. The mobile app of the IDC 2021 platform will be launched in the coming days.

The platform is freely accessible to all and provides updates & information regarding activities centred around the IDC 2021. It encompasses the entire Indian diaspora as if they were a part of the celebrations in person. It is an attempt to engage people of all ages, especially the youth.

Advertisement

For the first time ever, the platform will live stream the Independence Day Celebrations from the majestic Red Fort on August 15, 2021, in Virtual Reality (VR) 360 degree format. People can use this feature with or without VR Gadget.

The platform also provides features like a special IDC Radio, Gallery, Interactive filters, E-books on deeds of Gallantry, 50 years of 1971 victory and Blogs on the Freedom Movement, Wars and War Memorials. Netizens can also log on to know the information related to the Independence Day event including minute-to-minute programme, route map, parking details, RSVP and details of other activities. The programme calendar for all initiatives taken by various ministries to mark the occasion is also available on the platform.

Around 40 events are being organised across the country by the Armed Forces and various other segments of the Ministry of Defence, including Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Under the unique web-based RSVP system, a QR code will be affixed on each invitation card which is to be scanned by the invitee using his/her smartphone. On scanning the QR code, a web link will be generated through which the invitee will be directed to the web portal. On the portal, invitees can submit their willingness to attend the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said, the platform aims to imbibe the culture of togetherness among the masses so that they can celebrate this landmark occasion and unite under the common identity of being Indians. He shed light on the number of activities planned in the run-up to IDC 2021, including the women mountaineering expedition at Mount Manirang, 75 Medical Camps being organised by BRO and statue cleaning activities to be carried by NCC cadets at 75 places across the country.

Dr Ajay Kumar added that people will soon be able to pay online tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. Interactive kiosks are being set up at NWM where people can pay homage to the Bravehearts through digital means, he stated. The Defence Secretary also said that motivational talks with gallantry awardees or their next-to-kin and Veer Naris are also being organised as part of the IDC 2021. The details of the events are available on the website.

(With Inputs from PIB)