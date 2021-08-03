Left Menu

Free Wi-Fi facility to continue in Delhi, Kejriwal govt gives its approval

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to continue providing free Wi-fi facility to the people in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:36 IST
Free Wi-Fi facility to continue in Delhi, Kejriwal govt gives its approval
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to continue providing free Wi-fi facility to the people in the national capital. According to an official release, the Delhi government implemented a free wifi scheme in 2019 and so far set up hotspots at 10561 places.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the free WiFi scheme from the ITO bus stop in December 2019. Out of 10,561, 2,208 hotspots have been installed at bus stops, while 8,353 at other places.

"Every person is being given 15 GB of data for free every month. 1.5 GB of data per day is being given for free. On average, Wifi at the speed of 100 to 200 Mbps is being given," read the release by the Delhi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021