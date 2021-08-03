HP CM assures Assembly of speedy reconstruction of destroyed highway in Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assured the Assembly on Tuesday that the destroyed portion of a national highway near Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district would be reconstructed soon.

Replying to the issue raised by Shillai Congress MLA Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Thakur said a team of Geological Survey of India (GSI) was doing a study to find a suitable land for reconstructing the road.

An alternative route has already been made available for travellers, he added.

Raising the issue, Chauhan sought early reconstruction of the road saying farmers and traders were facing a lot of inconvenience to carry their crops to markets and that the alternative route was much longer than the previous one.

Chauhan said a temporary road should be made until the permanent reconstruction of the road.

A massive portion of a mountainside crashed on July 30 destroying a 300-metre stretch of the road to Paonta Sahib.

A video clip on social media showed chunks of earth and rocks sliding down, destroying the road stretch.

