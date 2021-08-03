Left Menu

HP CM assures Assembly of speedy reconstruction of destroyed highway in Sirmaur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:51 IST
HP CM assures Assembly of speedy reconstruction of destroyed highway in Sirmaur
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assured the Assembly on Tuesday that the destroyed portion of a national highway near Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district would be reconstructed soon.

Replying to the issue raised by Shillai Congress MLA Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Thakur said a team of Geological Survey of India (GSI) was doing a study to find a suitable land for reconstructing the road.

An alternative route has already been made available for travellers, he added.

Raising the issue, Chauhan sought early reconstruction of the road saying farmers and traders were facing a lot of inconvenience to carry their crops to markets and that the alternative route was much longer than the previous one.

Chauhan said a temporary road should be made until the permanent reconstruction of the road.

A massive portion of a mountainside crashed on July 30 destroying a 300-metre stretch of the road to Paonta Sahib.

A video clip on social media showed chunks of earth and rocks sliding down, destroying the road stretch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021