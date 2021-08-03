No report of black marketing of onion, tomato received from States/UTs: Govt

No report of black marketing of onions and tomatoes have been received from States/Union Territories, the Central government informed on Tuesday. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that State Governments, as well as Central Government, continue to exercise powers under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 for preventing such practices.

He said that the government is implementing the scheme of 'Operation Greens' since 2018-19 to give fair prices for vegetables like Tomato, Onion, and Potato (TOP). "The major objectives of the scheme include enhancing value realization of TOP farmers which includes price stabilization for producers and consumers, reduction in post-harvest losses, increase in food processing capacities," the minister said.

Choubey further said that the prices of vegetables are determined by the normal market force of demand and supply as well as other factors such as harvest season, labor, transportation. "The Government is implementing market information system where the prices of vegetables are collected through Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis and disseminated for its use by the farmers through Agmarknet portal, Mobile applications for better price realization," he said.

The minister said that the government has extended the Short Term Price Stabilization Measures from Tomato, Onion, and Potato to another 41 notified crops-fruits and vegetables with effect from June 11, 2020. "As on July 19, 2021, a total subsidy of Rs 47.66 crore has been released as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan under Operation Greens scheme," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)