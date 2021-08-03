Left Menu

Consignments of dragon fruit exported first time to London, Bahrain: Commerce min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:44 IST
Consignments of dragon fruit exported first time to London, Bahrain: Commerce min
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The consignments of fiber and mineral-rich 'dragon fruit' or Kamalam sourced from farmers of Gujarat and West Bengal, have been exported for the first time to London and Bahrain, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

It said that the consignment exported to London was sourced from farmers of the Kutch region of Gujarat, while the consignment to Bahrain was sourced from the farmers of West Midnapore (West Bengal).

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit - white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

The fruit is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. West Bengal is new to taking up cultivation of this exotic fruit.

The main countries which produce the fruit include Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the USA, and Vietnam and these nations are the major competitors for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021