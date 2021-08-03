Left Menu

Elephants trample elderly farmer to death in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:57 IST
Elephants trample elderly farmer to death in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A herd of wild elephants on Tuesday trampled a 60-year-old man to death and injured three others in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Masaridih village in Gola block, the official said.

A herd of nine elephants entered the forests of Gola in search of food and trampled an elderly farmer to death and injured three other villagers when they were going to their fields early in the morning, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said.

The elephants also devoured foodgrains at an Anganwadi centre and damaged a few houses in the village, he said.

The injured people were taken to a community health centre in Gola, and their condition is stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

Steps were taken to ward off the herd and the villagers have been alerted to keep away from the forest, especially at night, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021