Elephants trample elderly farmer to death in Jharkhand

A herd of wild elephants on Tuesday trampled a 60-year-old man to death and injured three others in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Masaridih village in Gola block, the official said.

A herd of nine elephants entered the forests of Gola in search of food and trampled an elderly farmer to death and injured three other villagers when they were going to their fields early in the morning, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said.

The elephants also devoured foodgrains at an Anganwadi centre and damaged a few houses in the village, he said.

The injured people were taken to a community health centre in Gola, and their condition is stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

Steps were taken to ward off the herd and the villagers have been alerted to keep away from the forest, especially at night, he added.

