Strict action against sugar mills defaulting on cane price payments: Officials

Strict action is being taken against sugar mills defaulting in cane price payment and recovery certificates have been issued against five negligent sugar mills in this connection, Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Commissioner Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said on Tuesday.

As per the provisions laid down under section 17 (4) and 18 (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Regulation of Supply and Purchase Act 1953 Recovery Certificate have been issued against sugar mills being negligent in cane price payment, the commissioner said in a press release.

Sugar mills Malakpur- Baghpat (Modi group), Gadoura- Maharajganj (single unit), Chilwaria- Bahraich (Simbhaoli group ), Itimaida- Balrampur (Bajaj group) and Bisauli -Badaun (Yadu group) have been issued recovery certificates, Bhoosreddy said.

In the order of Recovery Certificate issued, the concerned district administration will be able to recover the due cane price payment as arrears of land revenues, which will help in making cane price payment to the farmers.

He said that in review meetings held from time to time to speed up the cane price payment, instructions have been issued to ensure the speedy cane price payments and due to this the process of payment has accelerated.

Out of 120 operational sugar mills in the crushing season 2020-21, 36 sugar mills have paid 100 per cent cane price for the crushing season 2020-21 and 29 sugar mills have made more than 80 per cent cane price payment of which 19 sugar mills have made more than 90 per cent cane price payments.

The Cane Commissioner also said that the cane price payment is being reviewed regularly and in view of the apathy towards payment by the above five sugar mills, recovery certificate have been issued against them.

Strict action will be taken against the sugar mills which will not comply with instructions issued, he added.

