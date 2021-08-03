Parliament sends condolences to Mthokozisi Nxumalo's family

Parliament has sent condolences to the family and friends of one of the youngest Members of Parliament, Mthokozisi Nxumalo, who passed away after a car accident in KwaNongoma on Sunday evening.

Nxumalo, aged 32, represented Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the National Assembly. He first joined Parliament after the 2019 general elections.

Advertisement

Nxumalo served on the Portfolio Committees for Public Works and Infrastructure; Higher Education, Science and Technology, and previously served on the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy.

Paying tribute to Nxumalo, Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, described Nxumalo as a dedicated and passionate young South African who served his people with passion, integrity and diligence.

The Presiding Officers said Nxumalo stood for the truth and prioritised the interests, as well as the cause for youth empowerment.

"Today, we again bow our heads in mourning for one of the young and brightest minds of South Africa. His active and immense contribution, as well as his fresh and unique take on issues before Parliament, enhanced the oversight and participatory programme of the national Legislature.

"We shudder to imagine the impact his untimely passing will have on the committees he participated in, as well as the work of the House in general. It is sad to lose a Member but it is even more devastating to lose a young public representative with such a promising future.

"The future of this nation rests on the shoulders of young, energetic, hardworking and visionary young people like Nxumalo. It is very sad to say goodbye to him. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Presiding Officers said.

Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure chairperson, Nolitha Ntobongwana, said Nxumalo was a rising star, who was passionate about the issues affecting South Africa and made an indelible contribution to the work of the committee.

"Nxumalo was always enthusiastic when interacting on issues affecting public works and infrastructure. His contribution was felt, particularly when the committee conducted oversight visits and public hearings in various provinces across the country.

"Nxumalo was always active and contributed significantly to the work of the committee. His passing is a huge loss to the committee, Parliament and to South Africa as a whole," Ntobongwana said.

Ntobongwana said the committee will miss Nxumalo's big heart, his kindness, and boundless love for people.

"He was full of life and had a great future ahead of him. The committee wishes his family, friends and colleagues strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go to them at this time. Farewell Zwide, Mkatshwa, Nxumalo!"

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)