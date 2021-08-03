Left Menu

Kerala reports 23,676 new Covid cases, 148 deaths

Kerala recorded 23,676 new COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:25 IST
Kerala reports 23,676 new Covid cases, 148 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala recorded 23,676 new COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state bulletin, 15,626 people recovered cases in the 24 hours period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 32,58,310.

At present, the total COVID-19 active cases in the state are 1,73,221. As many as 1,99,456 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 11.87 per cent was recorded.

A total of 17,103 people have succumbed to the disease so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala is among eight states Reproduction (R) number is high in eight states and 10 districts of the state is witnessing an increasing trend in cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021