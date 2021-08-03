Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Class X students on passing CBSE exams

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. My best wishes to the students for their future endeavours."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Class X students on successfully passing the CBSE examinations. He has also extended his best wishes to the students for their future endeavours.

(With Inputs from PIB)

