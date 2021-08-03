Left Menu

Maharashtra floods: Thackeray govt announces Rs 11,500 cr relief package

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a relief package worth Rs 11,500 crore for providing assistance and carrying out repairs and taking up long term measures in the flood-affected districts of the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:13 IST
Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a relief package worth Rs 11,500 crore for providing assistance and carrying out repairs and taking up long term measures in the flood-affected districts of the state. Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said, "People who have lost their lives will get a Rs 9 lakh package which will include the amount announced by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and other schemes."

Wadettiwar also said that four lakh hectare agriculture loss has been counted so far. "Panchnaamas are still going on in many districts and many districts have completed around 80 to 90 per cent of the inspection," he added.

Wadettiwar further added, "We are also giving Rs 10,000 for waterlogged in the houses this is higher than NDRF norms which are Rs 5,000. Rs 1.50 lakh will be given to the people whose houses are destroyed, we are also taking the help of MAHADA for construction of new houses in Talai village and nearby villages." Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the Sangli district and assured support to the victims of devastating floods. The decision was made in a meeting post a presentation on the amount of damage that the state had sustained due to the floods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

