J-K: Cop, civilian injured in Srinagar terrorist attack stable

The condition of police personnel and the civilian who suffered injuries in the terrorist attack on a police party near Sheeraz Chowk area of Srinagar, is stable, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday.

The condition of police personnel and the civilian who suffered injuries in the terrorist attack on a police party near Sheeraz Chowk area of Srinagar, is stable, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. In a statement, the police said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon the Police party of Khanyar Police Station near Sheeraz Chowk area.

"The injured Police personnel has been identified as Ct. Abdul Waheed, posted at Police Station Khanyar, while as injured civilian has been identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz son of Ghulam Mohammad Bazaz resident of Nowshera, Srinagar. The condition of both the injured is stated to be stable," said the statement. The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

"The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on," it added, Terrorists fired upon a Police party near the Sheeraz Chowk area of Srinagar at 6.15 pm today. (ANI)

