PM Modi congratulates students successful in class 10 exams, extends his best wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated students who successfully passed class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations and extended them his best wishes.

03-08-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. My best wishes to the students for their future endeavours," he said in a tweet.

CBSE declared results for class 10 board examinations earlier in the day. CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations on June 30. (ANI)

