Saudi Arabia sees emboldened Iran around Middle East

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:33 IST
Saudi Arabia sees emboldened Iran around Middle East
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@FaisalbinFarhan )
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday he sees an emboldened Iran acting in a negative manner around the Middle East, endangering shipping, arming the Houthis and contributing to Lebanon's political deadlock. "All around the region, Iran continues to be emboldened," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a U.S. think tank in an online appearance, alluding to reports that Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

"Iran is extremely active in the region with its negative activity." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Daphne Psaledakis Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

