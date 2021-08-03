Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand died of head injury, says autopsy report

An autopsy report of the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw in Dhanbad has revealed that he died of a head injury. "Three injuries in form of abrasions and seven internal injuries. All these injuries are antemortem, caused by hard and blunt substance," the post-mortem report read.

On July 28, Uttam Anand was allegedly killed after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized. The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops).

On July 30, the Supreme Court took Suo Motu cognizance of the killing after which a day later, the Jharkhand government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of the judge. Meanwhile, Dhanbad Police will conduct a narco test, layered voice analysis and brain mapping of both of the arrested accused in the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand case.

"Police have got permission from Dhanbad court to conduct four tests including narco, layered voice analysis and brain mapping of both accused arrested in the case. The tests will be done at Gujarat FSL. We are contacting Gujral FSL. We will further the process once the date is confirmed from them," said Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad district. Jharkhand government on Saturday recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

On this, the SSP said, "The state government has recommended for CBI probe in the case. Our investigation will continue till the CBI takes over. Various teams are interrogating and investigating at various places." Meanwhile, the SIT formed to investigate the case submitted its progress report today in Jharkhand High Court. The court through Advocate General was informed that the state government has decided to transfer the case to CBI. The court said that it will keep monitoring the case.

Last week, Umesh Manjhi, the officer-in-charge of Pathardih police station was suspended from his services in the case of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. (ANI)

