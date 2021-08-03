Left Menu

Fire in Haldia Petrochemicals plant, no casualty

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out within the premises of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) on Tuesday when its plant in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district was under maintenance shutdown, company sources said.

No casualty was reported in the fire incident, a police officer said.

Sources in HPL said that the fire started in the afternoon when the naphtha tank was being cleaned as part of the maintenance shutdown and some chemicals spilled over.

HPL said in a statement that the blaze has been brought under control by 5.40 pm and the cause of the incident is being investigated.

There has been no major damage to the asset of the company, the statement added.

Fire tenders from the nearby MCPI plant joined the HPL team to douse the flames, sources said.

Both HPL and MCPI are being owned by Purnendu Chatterjee of the TCG group.

Last September, nearly 15 people were injured in a fire incident at the naphtha cracker unit of HPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

