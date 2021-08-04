Left Menu

C'garh forest dept to buy paddy to tackle elephant menace; BJP calls it 'corrupt' plan

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:08 IST
C'garh forest dept to buy paddy to tackle elephant menace; BJP calls it 'corrupt' plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh forest department is planning to buy paddy for wild elephants which routinely enter villages in the northern parts of the state and damage property and at times kill people, an official said on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED), which buys paddy from farmers at minimum support price, has agreed to provide paddy to the forest department at Rs 2,095.83 per quintal, he said.

He said the issue was most acute in districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker, with government records showing that 204 people and 45 jumbos have died in such conflicts in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During this period, 66,582 cases of elephants destroying crops, 5,047 cases of damage to houses and 3,151 cases of destruction of other properties were also reported.

''Elephants generally stray into villages in search of food, including paddy, and destroy houses and crops. Such incidents also cause loss of lives. Providing them fodder away from human-habitats can help reduce man-animal conflict. Therefore, the department has decided to keep paddy in forests to stop elephants from entering villages," PV Narsingh Rao, state Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) told PTI on Tuesday.

''Initially, it will be done on a pilot basis in some villages and based on the behaviour of elephants, it will be replicated in other areas. Once paddy is supplied to us by Markfed, the concept can be implemented,'' he said.

Markfed officials said the agency had offered to supply paddy to the forest department at Rs 2095.83 per quintal and had also given names of storage centres from where it can be collected.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik said this was a move by the Congress government in the state to get rid of rotten and sprouted paddy at higher rates.

''When good paddy is auctioned in the open market at Rs 1,400 per quintal, then why is the forest department procuring rotten paddy at higher rates? Prima facie, it seems the project has been made for committing corruption," Kaushik alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021