U.S. says 'too early to offer judgment' on tanker incident

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
The United States said on Tuesday said it was "too early" to offer a judgment on reports of the seizure of an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

"We are concerned," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that it was "too early for us to offer a judgment."

