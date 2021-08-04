FACTBOX-What's in the U.S. Senate's bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill?

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate is working on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to update America's roads, bridges and broadband networks, clearing the way for a possible vote on the package later this week. The legislation, President Joe Biden's top domestic priority, includes $550 billion in new spending, while the rest of the $1 trillion is comprised of previously approved funding.

Here are some of the details of the bipartisan bill: NEW SPENDING

Advertisement

* Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion * Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

* Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion * Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion

* Public transit: $39.2 billion * Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion

* Electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billion * Addressing legacy pollution including cleaning up brownfield and Superfund sites, reclaiming abandoned mine lands, plugging orphan oil and gas wells: $21 billion

NEW FINANCING The plan has a number of proposals to finance the spending, including the following items and the revenue gains from each over the next decade, as estimated by Congress' nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation and Congressional Budget Office.

* Repurposing unused COVID-19 relief funds: $210 billion * Sales of future spectrum auctions and proceeds of February 2021 c-band auction: $87 billion

* Economic growth: $56 billion * Return of unemployment insurance funds from some states: $53 billion

* Delaying Medicare Part D rebate rule: $51 billion * Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion

* Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)