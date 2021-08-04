Olympics-Skateboarding-Japan's Yosozumi wins gold at women's park skateboarding
Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold in the women's park skateboarding event in the discipline's debut at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Japan's Kokona Hiraki took silver, while Britain's Sky Brown won bronze.
