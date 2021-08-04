New funding support to help keep arts and heritage sector alive

A new round of funding to support capital projects will help keep our arts and heritage sector alive and vibrant, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan announced today.

"Communities work hard to raise funds for arts, culture and heritage-related capital projects as they add significant value to the culture of Aotearoa. These spaces house our shared histories, represent our people and preserve the things we value, love and share for present and future generations.

"The Regional Culture and Heritage Fund (RCHF) is a contestable fund of last resort that assists communities to complete capital fundraising for eligible projects," Kiri Allan said.

"Round Six of the RCHF has $7 million available to support capital projects with fundraising shortfalls. These capital projects could be for or in performing arts venues, galleries, museums, whare taonga, or heritage buildings that house significant taonga and collections in Aotearoa.

"Fit-for-purpose cultural institutions are essential across Aotearoa, and sometimes communities need assistance from central government to raise the extra funds needed to get over the line and start their work.

"Typically the RCHF supports capital projects which involve upgrading existing buildings, including seismic strengthening, or the construction of new purpose-built facilities. I also predict that in the coming years we will see capital projects that bring energy efficiency improvements and solar energy generation into our cultural spaces.

"To date, 23 projects have been supported by the RCHF over the last five years. These funded projects are spread across the motu, with the Government investing a total of $37.994 million.

"Six of those projects received grants from the RCHF during Round Five."

Grants were awarded to Waikato Regional Theatre, Hamilton ($3 million) towards its new building cost, Aotea Utanganui – The Museum of South Taranaki, Patea ($164,000), Mahara Gallery, Waikanae (up to $2.165 million), Pātaka Art + Museum, Porirua ($279,000) towards improving collection storage spaces, the Carnegie Building Project, Hokitika ($795,000), and the Chatham Islands Museum ($202,000) towards costs to construct a new museum building.

"It's fantastic to see a wide range of cultural organisations receiving funding in Round Five. The range of projects demonstrates that communities across Aotearoa care about and use the spaces we share our cultures in. These facilities are vital to our wellbeing and the sector's resilience," Kiri Allan says.

Applications for Round Six of the RCHF are invited to apply by 5 pm Friday, 3 September 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)