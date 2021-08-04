Rahul Gandhi assures support to family of Delhi's Nangal rape victim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured his support to the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium. The Wayanad MP met and spoke with the family of the minor girl today.

"I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have said that I am standing with them. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice," said the Congress leader. A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday. The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. (ANI)

