Home Minister Amit Shah assures CM Chouhan of all help amid floods in Madhya Pradesh

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation regarding floods in some parts of the state and said that the Centre is providing full help to State for relief work. "Regarding the floods due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, I have spoken with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation. The state is being given full help for relief work by the Centre. In this difficult time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is standing with the people of the state," said Amit Shah in a tweet in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan has been continuously monitoring the situation in the flood-affected regions of the state. "13 villages of Morena affected by floods in Chambal, Kwari rivers. So far, more than 250 people rescued &rescue operations are on for 200 persons. So far, 1100 people have evacuated from 36 affected villages of Datia &operation is on for 45 persons," said Madhya Pradesh CM in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said that more than 1000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected Sheopur village and that 1000 people are still trapped in the four villages of Sheopur. "30 villages of Sheopur are flood affected. Relief and rescue work is going on at a brisk pace. So far, more than 1000 persons have been safely evacuated. At present, the campaign is going on to rescue about 1000 people trapped in village Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewara, and Jatkheda," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

He congratulated the Border Security Force (BSF) and the administration for rescuing 24 people at night in Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarwar. Army has rescued 17 people trapped in Datia Pali's Village and 20 people from Kali Pahari of Shivpuri, tweeted Chouhan. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 11 people from Tapkeshwar Temple, he said.

The Chief Minister said that that he is continuously monitoring the flood situation in the state."I have discussed with Inspector General of Police (IG) Chambal, IG Gwalior, and the district administration of the flood-prone area on the phone," he said. "Rescue operation is going on in full swing at all the places. Many people have been evacuated safely in the rescue operation that lasted overnight," added Chouhan. (ANI)

