Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Russia and the United States will continue working together on the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, the Interfax news agency cited a senior official at Russia's space agency Roscosmos as saying on Wednesday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin in June suggested Moscow, whose newly attached research module briefly threw the space station off course last week, would withdraw from the ISS in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

