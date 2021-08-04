Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Lopez wins men's light-heavyweight gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Whittaker won the silver while Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan and Russian Imam Khataev both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Cuba
- Tokyo
- Azerbaijan
- Olympic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain eyes new body to run its energy systems and meet climate targets
INSIGHT-Running low on battery power: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters