PM Modi congratulates Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning Bronze medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain after she won the Bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Well fought Lovlina Borgohain! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavors. #Tokyo2020".

Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance. Lovlina started round one with a good strategy as she didn't let the Turkish boxer take charge. But soon, Busenaz showed her class and demolished the defence of the Indian as judges ruled the round in her favour.

The second round started just where the first one left as Surmeneli dominated all the way through it. And to make it worse for Borgohain, she sustained a penalty in that round. The last round was more ruthless and clinical from Busenaz as she brutally buried any chances the 23-year-old Indian had of making a comeback. (ANI)

