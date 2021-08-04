Kerala follows ICMR, WHO guidelines to report Covid deaths, says Health Minister
The Kerala government is following the ICMR and WHO guidelines to report covid deaths in the state, Veena George Kerala Health Minister said on Wednesday in the Assembly over the allegations of discrepancies in covid related deaths across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government is following the ICMR and WHO guidelines to report covid deaths in the state, Veena George Kerala Health Minister said on Wednesday in the Assembly over the allegations of discrepancies in covid related deaths across the state. A total of 13,325 covid deaths has been reported in the state till June 15, 2021, said Kerala health minister while replying to the questions of MLAs' in the Assembly.
RTPCR test result is mandatory to record COVID-19 deaths and it is upon the doctor concerned who treated the covid patient to decide whether the death is duw to COVID-19 or not, the health minister told the Assembly. The minister further stated that from June 16, 2021 onwards, covid deaths are reported online from districts in a decentralised manner, and covid deaths from all the districts are uploaded in the state covid list after examining with the health officials concerned.
The list of people who died of covid is available within each district health office and it will be made available in the hospitals in all panchayats and from there people can check the list. Various committees are formed to monitor the covid situation in the state, added the Health minister. However, Kerala recorded 23,676 new COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's Yunnan reports 41 new imported COVID-19 cases on June 19 vs 5 a day earlier
Australia's Victoria awaits lockdown call as COVID-19 cases ease
China reports 65 new COVID-19 cases on July 19 vs 31 previous day
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines
Australia's Victoria extends COVID-19 lockdown by seven days