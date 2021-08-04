Left Menu

Construction work underway on road to boxer Lovlina Borgohain's residence in Golaghat district

Construction work is underway on the road to boxer Lovlina Borgohain's residence in Golaghat district as she bagged Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

ANI | Golaghat (Assam) | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:55 IST
Construction work underway on road to Lovlina's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Construction work is underway on the road to boxer Lovlina Borgohain's residence in Golaghat district as she bagged Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. A two-kilometer stretch of road to the boxer's residence is being constructed to welcome her back home after her glorious stint at the Olympics. "The road is being made for Lovlina. She is the pride of Assam. We feel elated about her achievements and we are doing our part to acknowledge her efforts. We have been working for five days and the construction would be finished by tomorrow," told Ram Bahadur Pradhan, a grader operator.

"This road is built after many years because of Lovlina," said a local. Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the Bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance.Lovlina started round one with a good strategy as she didn't let the Turkish boxer take charge. But soon, Busenaz showed her class and demolished the defence of the Indian as judges ruled the round in her favour. (ANI)

