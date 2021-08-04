Left Menu

RBI cautions public against buying, selling of old banknotes, coins

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned the public to not fall prey to fictitious offers of buying or selling of old banknotes and coins.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:47 IST
RBI cautions public against buying, selling of old banknotes, coins
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned the public to not fall prey to fictitious offers of buying or selling of old banknotes and coins. This advisory comes in the wake of RBI coming across certain elements fraudulently using its name or logo and seeking charges or commission or tax from the public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online or offline platforms.

The central bank further clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges or commissions of any sort. "Reserve Bank of India has also not authorised any institution or firm or person etc. to collect charges or commission on its behalf in such transactions," it said.

RBI further advises members of the public to remain cautious and not to fall prey to elements using the name of RBI to extract money through such fictitious or fraudulent offers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021