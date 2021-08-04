Left Menu

Gujarat govt disburses Rs 140 crore in interest-free loans to 14,000 women's self-help groups

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:32 IST
Gujarat govt disburses Rs 140 crore in interest-free loans to 14,000 women's self-help groups
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Wednesday disbursed Rs 140 crore in interest-free loans to 14,000 women's self-help groups under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Utkarsh Yojana (MMUY), a state government scheme launched last year for financial upliftment of women.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement at Vadodara on the occasion of ''Nari Gaurav Diwas'', organised as part of the nine-day celebrations for the completion of his five years in office.

The scheme was launched by the state government in September last year with a target of covering 10 lakh women (10 per group) and giving them Rs 1,000 crore in interest-free loans by the end of December 2022, Rupani said.

''Today, we will be depositing Rs 140 crore in the bank accounts of 14,000 women's self-help groups that have over 1 lakh members. This is a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country that provides collateral and interest-free finance to women's groups so that they can set up small businesses and contribute to their family's income,'' the chief minister said in his address.

Claiming that the MMUY is better than the micro-finance model promoted by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh, Rupani exuded confidence that other states will also adopt the scheme for the economic upliftment of women.

The Gujarat government's focus is to ensure that women lead in all sectors and perform better than men, he said.

''The BJP has given equal rights and opportunities to women of the state. A society can never progress without giving opportunities to its women. In Gujarat, 50 per cent seats in panchayats and local bodies are reserved for women. Of the total 1.5 lakh youth given government jobs recently, 33 per cent were women,'' Rupani said.

The chief minister inaugurated 215 Anganwadi centres, two Sakhi one-stop centres and other buildings of state Women and Child Development department, and performed symbolic ground-breaking ceremonies for 112 Anganwadi centres, three one stop centres and 28 other building blocks, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021