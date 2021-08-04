Gujarat govt disburses Rs 140 crore in interest-free loans to 14,000 women's self-help groups

The Gujarat government on Wednesday disbursed Rs 140 crore in interest-free loans to 14,000 women's self-help groups under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Utkarsh Yojana (MMUY), a state government scheme launched last year for financial upliftment of women.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement at Vadodara on the occasion of ''Nari Gaurav Diwas'', organised as part of the nine-day celebrations for the completion of his five years in office.

The scheme was launched by the state government in September last year with a target of covering 10 lakh women (10 per group) and giving them Rs 1,000 crore in interest-free loans by the end of December 2022, Rupani said.

''Today, we will be depositing Rs 140 crore in the bank accounts of 14,000 women's self-help groups that have over 1 lakh members. This is a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country that provides collateral and interest-free finance to women's groups so that they can set up small businesses and contribute to their family's income,'' the chief minister said in his address.

Claiming that the MMUY is better than the micro-finance model promoted by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh, Rupani exuded confidence that other states will also adopt the scheme for the economic upliftment of women.

The Gujarat government's focus is to ensure that women lead in all sectors and perform better than men, he said.

''The BJP has given equal rights and opportunities to women of the state. A society can never progress without giving opportunities to its women. In Gujarat, 50 per cent seats in panchayats and local bodies are reserved for women. Of the total 1.5 lakh youth given government jobs recently, 33 per cent were women,'' Rupani said.

The chief minister inaugurated 215 Anganwadi centres, two Sakhi one-stop centres and other buildings of state Women and Child Development department, and performed symbolic ground-breaking ceremonies for 112 Anganwadi centres, three one stop centres and 28 other building blocks, it was stated.

