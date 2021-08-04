Left Menu

Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for family of Delhi's Nangal rape victim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:40 IST
Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for family of Delhi's Nangal rape victim
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh. "I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated for but Delhi govt will provide them Rs. 10 lakhs ex-gratia," said Kejriwal after meeting the parents of the girl.

"We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment," the Chief Minister added. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met the family of the victim and assured them support.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the matter. Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on basis of the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

