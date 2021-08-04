Left Menu

Gqeberha Labour Centre closed due to water supply stoppage

The Department of Employment and Labour said the water stoppage has affected the area where the labour centre is situated.

The municipality is working on the water supply system in the area and clients will be informed once the labour centre reopens. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Gqeberha Labour Centre in the Eastern Cape has been temporarily closed due to a water supply stoppage in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

The municipality is working on the water supply system in the area and clients will be informed once the labour centre reopens.

Meanwhile, the department has expressed concern about the disruption of the services.

"Occupational Health and Safety remains the core business of the Department and in protecting both the employees and clients, the Labour Centre will remain closed until the matter is resolved," said Chief Director for Provincial Operations, Nomfundo Douw-Jack on Tuesday.

Clients are encouraged to use the department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit the nearby office of Kariega Labour Centre.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

