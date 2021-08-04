Left Menu

R50 000 reward for information on Tsineng police station robbery

On Saturday, the armed suspects entered the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape pretending to file a complaint.

04-08-2021
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is offering a reward of R50 000 to anyone who can provide information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of three suspects involved in the Tsineng police station armed robbery.

While the police officer was busy addressing them, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at the official.

The police official was then ordered to open a safe and the suspects managed to flee with eight pistols, three rifles and two shotguns with live ammunition. No shots were fired and no injuries were sustained.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Hawks' Investigating Officers, Colonel Mgcineni Sityodana on 071 481 2802 or Warrant Officer Modise Bogacwi on 082 495 0819, or alternatively, contact the police's Crime Stop number 0860010111 or use My SAPS App. All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

