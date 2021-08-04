630 terrorists killed in J-K in last three years: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Left Menu

Minister of State Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that in Jammu and Kashmir a total of 630 terrorists were killed in 400 encounters and 85 security personnel martyred from May 2018 to June 2021.

Minister of State Home affairs Nityanand Rai (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that in Jammu and Kashmir a total of 630 terrorists were killed in 400 encounters and 85 security personnel martyred from May 2018 to June 2021. Replying to Congress MP Digvijay Singh, Rai said that Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.

"In 400 encounters, 85 security personnel martyred and 630 terrorists were killed from May 2018 to June 2021," he said in a written reply. MoS Home Rai further said that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations.

"Security Forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," Rai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

