Left Menu

Uttarakhand becomes first state to launch an earthquake alert app

Uttarakhand becomes the first state to launch an earthquake alert app named 'Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert'.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:32 IST
Uttarakhand becomes first state to launch an earthquake alert app
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand becomes the first state to launch an earthquake alert app named 'Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert'. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the app and it is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

The app was developed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee. This app will send early warning messages to people before the earthquake and it will also help in tracing the location of people who got stuck during the earthquake and will send the alert to the authorities concerned.

"Uttarakhand is an earthquake-prone state and hence this app will help the authorities to carry out the rescue operations during the earthquake," said Dhami during the app launch. Dhami further gave direction to the officials to raise awareness about this application among the people and to make a short film on this app to show it in schools and other places to create awareness.

He also gave various suggestions to the authorities concerned to add some features in the app like, alerting the people who do not have any smartphone and different modes of alerting for different situations. Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Dr. S.S. Sandhu, Chief Secretary, and various other officials were also present during the launch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021