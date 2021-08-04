Left Menu

President Kovind addresses students of 77th course of Defence Services Staff College

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the armed forces of our country are amongst the most respected entities of our great nation.

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu today (August 4, 2021).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the armed forces of our country are amongst the most respected entities of our great nation. They have earned the regard of the fellow citizens by untiring efforts and great sacrifices. They have rendered invaluable services to the nation during times of war and peace. They have discharged their duties with dedication and courage while facing internal and external security challenges and in times of natural calamities.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said that the recent past has been very difficult for the entire humanity. This pandemic has impacted all walks of life. He appreciated the outstanding grit and determination displayed by men and women of the armed forces in dealing with the situation on our borders as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that most of them have been among the frontline warriors, dealing with these challenges. The country appreciates their commitment and contribution.

The President said that we are passing through challenging times which is full of changes. The concepts of National Security and Defence are changing. Geo-strategic and geo-political compulsions and many other factors have made the security landscape more complex. Low-intensity conflicts, counter-terrorism and non-combat conflicts pose different challenges. There is a need to have a thorough understanding of all aspects. In these changing times, we have to think of new ways to secure our national interests and ensure our national security. This would require a fresh approach. He noted that during the Staff Course Student Officers would be given comprehensive inputs to help them understand the changing dynamics. He said that with an understanding of the larger picture, they would be able to identify their role in the areas of national security.

The President said that the 21st-century society is described as a knowledge society. Knowledge truly is power in this century. Just as we are said to be in an era of the knowledge economy, we are also into the age of knowledge warfare. As defence professionals, the Officers have to be knowledge warriors. He expressed confidence that their professional learning at Defence Services Staff College would enable them to imbibe the required competencies. It would equip them with the right toolkit to take on bigger challenges in the future.

The President said that in order to become effective leaders of men and women, the officers would have to demonstrate excellence in personal and professional domains. Confidence, courage, endurance, integrity, humility, and simplicity would strengthen them as a person. Continuous learning of cutting-edge technologies, state-of-the-art strategies and tactics, and the latest developments would make them sound professionals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

