Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Fadanvis questions flood relief package given by state government

Maharashtra assembly Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadanvis has raised questions over the flood-relief package provided by the state government to the affected people in the flood-hit districts of the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:47 IST
The Leader of the Opposition of Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadanvis. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra assembly Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadanvis has raised questions over the flood-relief package provided by the state government to the affected people in the flood-hit districts of the state. Fadanvis said: "Although the state government has announced Rs 11,500 crore for the flood-hit districts in the state, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Konkan, the analysis shows that only Rs. 1500 crore has been provided as immediate relief. 3000 crore rupees were for reconstruction and 7000 crore rupees for mitigation measures. In total, 10 thousand crore rupees are a part of long term plans and the actual aid is hence only 1500 crore"

Fadanvis also questioned that the press release by the state government does not mention much of the assistance given in 2019, such as crop losses, food supply, sanitation subsidy, availability of sand and gravel for housing. A detailed response can be given only after a detailed government order is issued. At first glance, it does not seem to have helped any important factor like farmers. On August 3, the Maharashtra government had announced a flood relief package of 11,500 crore rupees to the flood affected people in the state.

In July, Maharashtra was hit by a massive flood that affected various areas of the state including Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Satara etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

