Olympics-Wrestling-Iran's Geraei wins Greco-Roman lightweight gold
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:45 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Iran's Mohammadreza Geraei won gold in the men's Greco-Roman lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov took the silver medal while Germany's Frank Staebler and Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed claimed the bronze medals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greco-Roman
- Germany
- Tokyo Olympics
- Ukraine
- Egypt
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,183 - RKI
Tokyo Olympics reports first case of volunteer testing positive for COVID-19
FACTBOX-Coronavirus outbreaks at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Foreign athlete, 8 others test positive for Covid-19
Germany hopes for EU money to rebuild infrastructure -draft document