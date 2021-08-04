Nuclear power capacity expected to reach 22480 MW by 2031

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that The share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1% in the year 2020-21. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said, the Government has embarked on a large nuclear power capacity addition program to increase the share of nuclear power in electricity generation. He said, more nuclear power plants are also planned in future and the nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22480 MW by the year 2031 from the current 6780 MW.

There are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021. Ten (10) nuclear power reactors with 8000 MW capacity (including 500 MW PFBR being implemented by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited {BHAVINI}) are under construction. Additionally, the Government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction of ten (10) indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MW each to be set up in fleet mode.

(With Inputs from PIB)