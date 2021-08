Olympics-Synchronised swimming-ROC pair win duet gold

Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko of the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the synchronised swimming duet event on Wednesday.

China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan took silver and Ukraine's Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk claimed bronze.

