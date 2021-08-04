Olympics-Wrestling-Ukraine's Beleniuk wins Greco-Roman middleweight gold
Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk won gold in the men's Greco-Roman middleweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Hungary's Viktor Lorincz took the silver medal while Germany's Denis Kudla and Serbia's Zurabi Datunashvili claimed the bronze medals.
